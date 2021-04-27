What's in the Offing for CBRE Group's (CBRE) Q1 Earnings?

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE is slated to release first-quarter 2021 earnings on Apr 29, before the bell. Results are anticipated to display year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings.



In the last reported quarter, this Dallas, TX-based commercial real estate services and investment firm delivered a 51.04% earnings surprise. Despite the pandemic’s adverse impact on property leasing and sales, quarterly results highlighted the benefits from expanding its resilient business in recent years.



Over the preceding four quarters, the company surpassed estimates on each occasion, the average beat being 35.19%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

CBRE Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

CBRE Group is likely to have continued its focus for a better-balanced and more resilient business model during the March-end quarter, shifting the company’s business mix toward a more contractual one.



Moreover, the company has made efforts in recent years to strengthen its Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) segment, which provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based services to occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management, transaction management and management consulting.



In addition, the firm has grown organically and banked on strategic in-fill acquisitions to boost its service offerings and geographic reach over the years. Strategic investments in the company’s business, specifically on the technology front, also differentiate CBRE Group from its peers.



These efforts are likely to have aided the company’s performance during the quarter under consideration. Broad diversification across property types, lines of business, geographic markets and clients as well as disciplined expense management are likely to have helped the company sail through the tepid environment.



Nonetheless, the pandemic has given rise to significant amounts of uncertainty, interruption of business activity, and impact on global markets as well as consumer and business sentiments. Amid these, the global capital market transaction activity continued being impacted during the first quarter. In addition, CBRE Group is likely to have continued witnessing the pandemic’s impact related to delays in securing and on boarding new GWS clients.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $5.74 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.55% year on year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fee revenues from Advisory Services is currently pinned at $1,476 million, indicating a decrease from the prior quarter’s $2,218 million, and the prior-year quarter’s $1,674 million.



The estimate for Global Workplace Solutions’ fee revenues is $848 million, suggesting a decrease from the previous quarter’s $906 million, but up from the year-ago quarter’s $808 million.



Fee revenues from Real Estate Investments are estimated at $214 million for the to-be-reported quarter, calling for a decline from the fourth quarter’s $289 million, but up from the year-earlier period’s $211 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings remained unrevised at 70 cents over the past month. Nonetheless, the figure suggests a decline of 6.67% year on year.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings surprise for CBRE Group this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CBRE Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks in the broader real estate sector that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a positive surprise this quarter:



Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK, set to report quarterly numbers on May 6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The RMR Group Inc. RMR, slated to release earnings figures on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +2.06% and holds a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.



LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH, scheduled to announce quarterly results on May 4, has an Earnings ESP of +22.53% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH): Free Stock Analysis Report



The RMR Group Inc. (RMR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.