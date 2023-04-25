What's in the Offing for CBRE Group (CBRE) in Q1 Earnings?

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE, the global leader in real estate services, is gearing up to announce its first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 27 before the bell. The company has been at the forefront of the industry, offering a wide range of services, including property sales and leasing, property management, valuation, project management and consulting.



In the last reported quarter, this Dallas, TX-based commercial real estate services and investment firm reported an earnings surprise of 11.76%. Despite the challenging macro environment, CBRE benefited from the expansion of its resilient business in recent years.



Over the preceding four quarters, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed on the other, the average beat being 15.47%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CBRE Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

With rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical concerns, the real estate industry is grappling with various headwinds. In this article, we will delve into the factors impacting CBRE's performance in the first quarter of 2023 and the company's strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Factors at Play

In the first quarter, CBRE Group is likely to have continued its focus on a better-balanced and more resilient business model, shifting the company’s business mix to a more contractual one. The broad diversification across property types, lines of business, geographic markets and clients and disciplined expense management are anticipated to have helped CBRE in the quarter under consideration. The firm has grown organically and banked on strategic in-fill acquisitions to boost its service offerings and geographical reach over the years.



However, macroeconomic uncertainty and an adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are major concerns. The company’s performance is likely to have been affected by rising interest rates, inflationary pressure and a choppy geopolitical environment.



Investors have become more cautious, which has been affecting the transaction closing time and pricing. Debt markets are not only adhering to a cautious stance but there is also an increase in underwriting requirements, affecting transaction activities. Further, there is stiff competition from other industry players. These factors might have deterred the growth tempo to some extent.



Nevertheless, real estate occupiers, including corporations, public sector entities, healthcare providers and clients from various sectors, have been increasingly outsourcing their real estate needs. The growing demand for outsourcing services presents an opportunity for major industry players like CBRE to expand their client base and services. In the first quarter, CBRE Group is likely to have capitalized on such encouraging trends.



Moreover, CBRE is focusing on technology investments to drive efficiency, deliver differentiated client services and gain market share. Embracing technology is likely to have helped the company navigate the current challenges and emerge as a stronger player in the industry.

Projections for Q1 2023

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $7.3 billion. This suggests a marginal decrease of 0.4% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter net revenues from Advisory Services stands at $1,981.0 million, indicating a decline from the prior-year quarter’s $2,230.7 million. However, the consensus estimate for Global Workplace Solutions’ net revenues is pegged at $2,026.15 million, ahead of the year-ago quarter’s $1,866.5 million.



Net revenues from Real Estate Investments are estimated at $226.6 million in the to-be-reported quarter. This calls for a decrease from the year-earlier period’s $283.8 million.



Before the quarterly earnings release, analysts do not seem optimistic about the company’s prospects as the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the January-March quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) has moved south to 81 cents over the past week. It suggests a 41.7% decline year over year.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts:

Our proven model predicts an earnings surprise for CBRE Group this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



CBRE Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +4.62 %. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Upcoming Releases

It’s time to look forward to two stocks from the real estate operation industry — Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL and Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK. Both Jones Lang LaSalle and Cushman & Wakefield are slated to report quarterly numbers on May 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s first-quarter 2023 EPS stands at $1.70, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 51.01%. JLL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s first-quarter 2023 EPS is pegged at 16 cents, implying a year-over-year decrease of 66.7%. CWK currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Conclusion

As CBRE Group prepares to release its first-quarter 2023 earnings, the company faces a challenging landscape shaped by rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and macroeconomic uncertainty. However, the increasing trend of outsourcing real estate needs and investments in technology can provide CBRE with growth opportunities in these uncertain times. Investors should closely monitor these factors and the company's strategies to adapt to the evolving market conditions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

