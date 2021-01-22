What's in the Offing for CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings?

CACI International CACI is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jan 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.50 billion, which indicates 7.3% growth from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the consensus estimate for non-GAAP earnings is pinned at $3.57 per share, suggesting a 14.8% year-over-year jump.

Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the surprise being 8.8%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

CACI’s quarterly results are likely to have gained from its large pipeline of government projects. Most recently in December 2020, it won a four-and-a-half year task order from the U.S. Air Force, under which the firm will provide technology support to the Central Command’s Network Operations and Security Center. The contract has a ceiling value of $160 million.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Markedly, as of Sep 30, 2020, its total backlog was $21.9 billion. These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts driving success perennially for the company.

Furthermore, CACI’s fiscal second-quarter performance is anticipated to have benefited from increasing organic revenue growth and continued margin expansion. During the last earnings conference call, management noted that despite the impact of COVID-19, the company’s EBITDA margin is still expected to be above 10%.

However, a highly-leveraged balance sheet might have been an overhang on the company’s financial decisions during the fiscal second quarter. As of Sep 30, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $124.9 million, while total long-term debt (net of current portion) was $1.57 billion.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for CACI this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CACI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.31%.

