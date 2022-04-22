What's in the Offing for Bunge Limited (BG) in Q1 Earnings?

Bunge Limited BG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Apr 27.

Q4 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Bunge Limited's earnings and revenues not only beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 87.3%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter total sales is pegged at $15.8 billion, suggesting growth of 22% year over year. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at $3.24, indicating an improvement of 3.5% year over year. The earnings estimate has moved north by 18% over the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

The company has been benefiting from its efforts to drive operational performance, optimize its portfolio and focus on cost management. This, in turn, might have favored the first-quarter performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agribusiness segment's revenues is currently pegged at $11,810 million, indicating an improvement of 21% from the prior-year quarter's revenues of $9,791 million. The Agribusiness segment has been gaining from a favorable market environment. In Processing, results are likely to have benefited from strength in North America soy and European soft seeds crushing aided by large crops and strong oil and meal demand.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Refined and Specialty Oils' revenues is pegged at $3,544 million, suggesting growth of 30% from the year-earlier quarter. The segment's results in the quarter are likely to reflect higher margins and volumes in North America and Europe on the back of strong food and fuel demand.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Milling segment's revenues is pegged at $457 million, indicating an improvement of 17% from the year-ago period. Improved market conditions in Brazil might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter's performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sugar & Bioenergy segment's revenues stands at $54 million, flat year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Bunge Limited this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bunge Limited is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance



Shares of Bunge Limited have gained 46.8% over the past year, compared with the industry's rally of 25.1%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some Basic Materials stocks which you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Teck Resources TECK has an Earnings ESP of +6.52% and a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings for the first quarter of 2022 indicates year-over-year growth of 339.6%. The estimate has moved up 3% over the past 30 days.



Teck Resources has an average surprise history of 13% in the trailing four quarters. TECK's shares have gained 86.2% over the past year.



Carpenter Technology CRS has an Earnings ESP of +10.99% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2022 suggests a loss of 30 cents.



Shares of Carpenter Technology have climbed 5% over the past year. CRS' earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.8%.



Huntsman HUN has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings for the first quarter of 2022 indicates year-over-year growth of 51.5%. The estimate has moved up 2% over the past 30 days.



Shares of Huntsman have appreciated 26.6% over the past year. HUN's earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





