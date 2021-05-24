What's in the Offing for Bank of Montreal (BMO) Q2 Earnings?

Bank of Montreal BMO is slated to announce second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30) results on May 26, before the opening bell. The company’s earnings are expected to have witnessed substantial year-over-year growth.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also increased from the prior-year quarter figure. An improvement in revenues, lower provisions and a decline in expenses supported results.



Bank of Montreal has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.48%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 11.8% north over the past seven days to $2.18 per share, which indicates a jump 186.8% from the prior-year reported number.



Before we take a look at what our quantitative model predicts, let’s check out the factors that are expected to have impacted Bank of Montreal’s fiscal second-quarter performance.

Factors at Play

Net Interest Income (NII): Overall demand for loans was weak in the February-April quarter, mainly due to declining commercial lending. This, along with a low interest rate environment, is expected to have hampered the company’s NII growth.



Investment Banking Fees: As economic and business activities have started to gradually resume, deal making continued to gain pace in the to-be-reported quarter. Thus, with an increase in global M&A volumes, Bank of Montreal’s advisory fees are likely to have been positively impacted.



Also, IPO activities were high in the to-be-reported quarter. Further, as companies continued to build liquidity to tide over the pandemic-induced crisis, there was a rise in follow-up equity issuances. Moreover, bond issuance volumes were strong as companies took this as an opportunity to bolster their balance sheets. Hence, growth in Bank of Montreal’s underwriting fees is likely to have been decent in the fiscal second quarter.



Trading Revenues: Driven by persistent uncertainty over economic growth, equity markets witnessed a significant rise in volatility and higher client activity in the fiscal second quarter. Also, fixed income markets’ performance remained strong amid concerns related to inflation. Hence, its equity and fixed income markets’ revenues are expected to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter.



Provisions: Bank of Montreal, having already built large reserves owing to deterioration in the macro-economic backdrop in fiscal 2020, is less likely to have recorded a substantial increase in provision for loan losses in the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Predicts

We cannot conclusively predict that Bank of Montreal will beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time around. This is because it doesn’t have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Toronto-Dominion is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Earnings Release Dates of Other Canadian Banks

Royal Bank of Canada RY, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM and The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD are scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on May 27.

