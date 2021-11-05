What's in the Offing for Aterian (ATER) in Q3 Earnings?

Aterian, Inc. ATER is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 9, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and surpassed the same once, posting a negative earnings surprise of 106.5%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $64.2 million, indicating 9.3% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from higher direct sales volume driven by recent acquisitions.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 50 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Weak EBITDA performance is likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Aterian this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Aterian has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

