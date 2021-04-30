What's in the Offing for Assurant (AIZ) in Q1 Earnings?

Assurant, Inc. AIZ is slated to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, after market close. The company beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 17.04%, on average.

Factors at Play

Assurant’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been impacted by mobile subscriber growth, lower expenses, and growth in specialty property businesses.



Global Lifestyle is likely to have benefited from better performances at Connected Living. Sustained mobile subscriber growth as well as contributions form HYLA buyout are likely to have aided Connected Living.



Expected run-off of small commercial business and declines in lender-placed policies in-force from the previously disclosed financially insolvent client as well as lower real estate owned volumes likely have weighed on Global Housing's net operating income, excluding catastrophe losses.



A continued low interest rate is likely to have weighed on investment income as well as Global Auto.



Global Preneed is expected to have benefited from continued growth in sales of Final Need product and lower mortality risk.



Lower interest expense, underwriting, general and administrative expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt are likely to have resulted in lower expenses in the first quarter.



Continued share buybacks might have provided support to the bottom line.



Auto normalizing at higher levels, adverse forex, and lower investment income, among others, are likely to have weighed on earnings in the to-be-reported quarter. For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $1.96 per share, indicating a decline of 25.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Assurant this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Assurant has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the both Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.96 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Assurant, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Assurant, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Assurant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

