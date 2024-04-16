What's in the Offing for ASML Holding's (ASML) Q1 Earnings?

ASML Holding N.V. ASML is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues between €5 billion and €5.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.73 billion, indicating a fall of 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.85 per share, which indicates a decline of 46.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Factors to Consider

The impacts of ASML Holding’s portfolio strength, growing investments, expanding position in the memory market and increasing design wins are expected to get reflected in the first quarter’s results.



The growing opportunities in semiconductor end markets, megatrends in the electronics industry and increasing lithography intensity are likely to have further bolstered demand for ASML’s products and services.

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

Strength across the company’s Extreme Ultraviolet (“EUV”) and Deep Ultraviolet (“DUV”) lithography is expected to have contributed well to the top line of the company.



Prospects around next-generation technology development, capacity additions at leading-edge nodes, increasing competitive dynamics and investments in EUV infrastructure are anticipated to have benefited the company’s performance across foundry and logic in the quarter under review.



The application business of ASML Holding is expected to have continued to gain from the rising need for scanners in EUV and DUV systems in the quarter under review.



Strong demand for advanced nodes in support of the build-up of digital infrastructure, which includes growth drivers such as 5G, AI and high-performance computing solutions, is expected to have boosted the demand for the company’s products.



However, low lithography tool utilization levels are expected to have been concerning for the company in the quarter under review.



Apart from this, uncertainties related to the macro environment, including geopolitical tensions and fears of a recession, are expected to have been headwinds for the company.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ASML Holding this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



ASML Holding has an Earnings ESP of +3.42%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ASML carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that, per our model, also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



AZZ AZZ has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AZZ is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ’s earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 30 cents per share.



AptarGroup ATR has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AptarGroup is set to announce first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s earnings is pinned at $1.13 per share, indicating growth of 19% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



CAH is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s earnings is pegged at $1.96 per share, indicating growth of 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.