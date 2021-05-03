What's in the Offing for Alliant Energy's (LNT) Q1 Earnings?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to release first-quarter 2021 financial results on May 6. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Alliant Energy’s investments to upgrade technology and install more cost-effective generation projects have been helping it lower operating expenses. The company is expected to have benefited from the same in the first quarter as well. In addition, the expanding rate base is expected to benefit its first-quarter results.



With the gradual reopening of the economy, the utility is likely to have benefited from improving demand from the Commercial and Industrial group. In addition, steady demand from the residential space is likely to have aided the company’s first-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2021 earnings per share is pegged at 67 cents, which indicates a decline of 6.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same industry, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank #3, presently.



Consolidated Edison ED is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10. This #3 Ranked player has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% at present.

