What's in the Offing for Alibaba (BABA) in Q3 Earnings?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 23.



For the fiscal third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $35.36 billion, which suggests a decline of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.29 per share, indicating a decline of 13.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Notably, the figure moved 1.8% north over the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters while missing it twice, with the average surprise being 13.38%.

Factors to Consider

Alibaba's strong efforts to add value to consumers and sellers through the consumer segment, product enrichment and platform innovations are expected to have driven growth in its e-commerce business in the to-be-reported quarter by driving its customer momentum.



Further, the growing momentum across International commerce business is expected to have aided the fiscal third quarter performance of the company.



Further, the well-performing Trendyol e-commerce business is likely to have contributed well to the performance of the International commerce retail division during the quarter under review.



Moreover, strength across Lazada and AliExpress is likely to have been a positive in the fiscal third quarter.



This apart, the infusion of advanced technologies such as Big Data and AI into BABA's e-commerce platform is anticipated to have continued helping it deliver enhanced customer experience.



The increasing number of paying members on the alibaba.com platform, coupled with solid momentum across cross-border-related value-added services, is expected to have contributed well to the International commerce wholesale business's growth.



Apart from e-commerce, the company's robust cloud segment is expected to have sustained its momentum in the fiscal third quarter on a growing number of paying customers.



Additionally, solid momentum across the company’s local consumer services and Cainiao logistics services might have benefited the upcoming results.



However, softness in online physical goods GMV on the Taobao and Tmall marketplaces is expected to have acted as a headwind.



Uncertainties associated with the ongoing pandemic are anticipated to have been concerning in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Alibaba this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Alibaba has an Earnings ESP of +10.16% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CrowdStrike is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on March 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD’s earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 43.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Axonics AXNX has an Earnings ESP of +31.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Axonics is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXNX’s loss is pegged at 23 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 34 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Broadcom AVGO has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Broadcom is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO’s earnings is pegged at $10.16 per share, suggesting an increase of 21.1% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

