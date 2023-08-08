What's in the Offing for Alibaba (BABA) in Q1 Earnings?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 10.



For the fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $30.79 billion, which suggests a rise of 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.89 per share, indicating growth of 8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The figure moved 0.5% south over the past seven days.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.9%.

Factors to Consider

Alibaba's robust efforts to add value to consumers and sellers through the consumer segment, product enrichment and platform innovations are expected to have driven growth in its e-commerce business in the to-be-reported quarter by driving customer momentum.



The growing momentum across International commerce business is expected to have aided the company’s fiscal first-quarter performance.



The well-performing Trendyol e-commerce business is likely to have contributed well to the performance of the International commerce retail division during the quarter under review.



Strength across Lazada and AliExpress is likely to have been a positive in the fiscal first quarter.



This apart, the infusion of advanced technologies such as Big Data and AI into BABA's e-commerce platform is anticipated to have continued helping it deliver an enhanced customer experience.



The increasing number of paying members on the alibaba.com platform, coupled with solid momentum across cross-border-related value-added services, is expected to have contributed well to the International commerce wholesale business's growth.



Our model estimate for International commerce revenues stands at RMB 16.3 billion, indicating growth of 5.5% compared with the year-ago actual figure.



Solid momentum across the company’s local consumer services owing to strength in Ele.me might have remained a positive. Our model estimate for local consumer services revenues is pegged at RMB 11.6 billion, indicating growth of 9.1% when compared with the year-ago actual figure.



Strong momentum across consumer logistics services and international fulfillment solution services is likely to have driven growth in Cainiao logistics services’ revenues. Our model estimate for local consumer services’ revenues is pinned at RMB 13.5 billion, indicating growth of 11.4% compared with the year-ago actual figure.



The company's robust cloud segment is expected to have sustained its momentum in the fiscal first quarter on a growing number of paying customers.



However, uncertainties in China due to the pandemic might have been concerns. Our model estimate for cloud computing revenues is pegged at RMB 17.5 billion, indicating a decline of 1.3% compared with the year-ago actual figure.



Softness in online physical goods GMV at the Taobao and Tmall marketplaces is expected to have impacted the China commerce retail business. This might have hurt the China commerce segment of the company during the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model estimate for cloud computing revenues is pinned at RMB 137.6 billion, indicating a decline of 3.1% when compared with the year-ago actual figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alibaba this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Alibaba has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BABA carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Bilibili BILI has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bilibili is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI’s loss is pegged at 41 cents per share compared with a loss of 75 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



BILL Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +3.94% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



BILL Holdings is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pinned at 41 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 3 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Bank of Montreal BMO has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Bank of Montreal is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMO’s earnings is pegged at $2.27 per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

