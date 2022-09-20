What's in the Offing for Accenture (ACN) in Q4 Earnings?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 22, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $15.5 billion, implying 15.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $15-$15.5 billion.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

Going by the segments, the consensus estimate for Communications, Media & Technology revenues stands at $3.23 billion, indicating growth of 16.2% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $2.99 billion, indicating an increase of 15% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for Health & Public Service revenues stands at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 12% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals. The consensus estimate for Products revenues is pegged at $4.35 billion, indicating an increase of 16.6% from the year-ago comparable quarter’s reading. The consensus mark for Resources revenues stands at $2.04 billion, indicating growth of 13.3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s tally.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.57 per share, implying 16.8% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from higher revenues and operating results, lower interest as well as decreased non-operating expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +0.01% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performances of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.

Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.