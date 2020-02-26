What's in the Cards for Zynerba (ZYNE) This Earnings Season?

In the absence of an approved product, investors’ focus will be on the progress of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ZYNE lead pipeline candidate, Zygel, when the company reports fourth-quarter 2019 results.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met the same once with the average positive surprise being 30.18%.

Shares of Zynerba have declined 5.6% in the past year against the industry‘s increase of 2.4%.

In the last reported quarter, Zynerba’s delivered a positive earnings surprise of 84.31%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Things to Watch Out For

Zynerba is focused on developing cannabinoid therapies for rare neuropsychiatric disorders. With no marketed products and collaborations, the company does not generate any revenues.

A pivotal study — CONNECT-FX — has been evaluating Zygel for treating patients with FXS aged 3 to 17 years. Data from the study presented earlier showed improvement in core emotional and behavioral symptoms of statistical significance. Zynerba completed enrollment in the study earlier this month. Top-line data is expected in the second quarter of 2020 and a new drug application (“NDA”) is expected in the second half.

Investors are likely to look forward to any update on the progress of the study on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

Moreover, Zynerba is also conducting two open-label phase II studies evaluating Zygel for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Top-line data is expected in the second half of 2020.

Preparations for the anticipated NDA submission and ongoing clinical studies are likely to have driven operating expenses higher in the soon-to-be reported quarter. Moreover, investors are likely to focus on availability of funds for continuation of clinical studies on the earnings call.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zynerbathis season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Zynerba’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate stand at a loss of 49 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Zynerba currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

