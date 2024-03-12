What's in the Cards for ZTO Express (ZTO) in Q4 Earnings?

ZTO Express’ ZTO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 19, after market close.

ZTO Express has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 17.31%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for ZTO Expressthis earnings season.

Q4 Expectations

ZTO Express’fourth-quarter 2023 revenues are expected to have benefited from strength at the express delivery services unit.

On the flip side, escalating operating expenses, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), continue to bother ZTO’s bottom line. Increases in compensation, benefits and office expenditures are leading to higher SG&A expenses. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTO’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 7.5% in the past 90 days.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ZTO Express this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ZTO Express has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. price-eps-surprise | ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Quote

Highlights of Q3

ZTO Express's third-quarter 2023 earnings of 39 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents and improved year over year. Total revenues of $1,244 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,452.5 million.

Here are the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings reports of stocks from the Zacks Services industry.

Schneider National, Inc. ( SNDR ) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 16 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents and declined 75% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,371.7 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,366.1 million but fell 12.1% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) decreased 11% to $1,194.8 million.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s ( CHRW ) fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 50 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents and declined year over year. Total revenues of $4,221.9 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,352.1 million and declined 16.7% year over year owing to lower pricing in the company’s ocean and truckload services.

