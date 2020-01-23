What's in the Cards for Xerox (XRX) This Earnings Season?

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 28, before the bell.

Shares of the company have gained a massive 58.8% over the past year, outperforming the 44.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 6.5%. Weak equipment and post-sale revenues are expected to have hurt the top line. In the third quarter of 2019, revenues of $2.2 billion fell 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.02, indicating 10.5% year-over-year decline. Lower revenues and restructuring costs are likely to have weighed on the bottom line. In the third quarter of 2019, adjusted EPS of $1.08 increased 27.1%, year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2019 earnings:

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +4.43% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 6.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

