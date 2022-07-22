What's in the Cards for Waste Management's (WM) Q2 Earnings?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27, before the opening bell.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail:

Q2 Expectations

Favorable impact of organic revenue growth from the collection and disposal business, disciplined pricing programs, volume expansion and growth from yield are likely to have boosted Waste Management’s second-quarter 2022 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.84 billion, indicating growth of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Operational efficiency is likely to have boosted WM’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $1.36 per share, implying growth of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.