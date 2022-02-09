What's in the Cards for Wabtec (WAB) This Earnings Season?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corp. WAB, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been constant at $1.17 per share in the past 60 days.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Wabtec this earnings season.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation price-eps-surprise | Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

Wabtec is gradually recovering from the coronavirus-induced slump, thanks to improving freight market conditions in the United States. Akin to third-quarter 2021, the Freight segment is likely to have benefited from higher demand for Services and upbeat components sales.

The company’s cost-control measures are expected to get reflected in the fourth-quarter bottom line.

WAB’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been hurt by increasing capex. Also, the anticipated surge in operating expenses — thanks to rising selling, general and administrative expenses — is expected to have hurt the company’s financials.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Wabtec this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.17. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Wabtec carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Wabtec's earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.14 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line improved 20% to $1,906.9 million, driven by a 2.2% year-over-year increase in revenues. The top line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,087.1 million.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. ICAGY, as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Eagle Bulk currently has an Earnings ESP of +25.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. EGLE will report fourth-quarter results on Mar 3.

Eagle Bulk’s shares have gained 90% in a year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33% (one miss and three beats), on average.

Expeditors has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and is currently a #2 Ranked player.

Expeditors will release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22. EXPD is being aided by an uptick in airfreight revenues. Due to the coronavirus-induced imbalance between scheduled capacity and demand, the company is using charters to meet customer needs. Revenues from the airfreight services unit increased approximately 54% year over year in the first nine months of 2021.

International Consolidated Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +27.78% and is currently a #3 Ranked player. ICAGY will release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 25.

International Consolidated Airlines’ 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to increase 108.7% and 153.1%, respectively.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.