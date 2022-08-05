What's in the Cards for Vivid Seats (SEAT) in Q2 Earnings?

Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT will report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, before the bell.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100% in the last reported quarter.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $128 million, indicating a 2.3% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 100%.

Event cancellation has been a major headwind for the company throughout the pandemic. While cancellations continue to gradually reduce to the pre-pandemic level, the headwind is likely to have weighed on the top line in the quarter. The company is expected to have improved its margin performance in the quarter due to reduced cancellations.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Vivid Seats this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Vivid Seats has an Earnings ESP of +45.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Kelly Services, Inc. KELYA has an Earnings ESP of +6.99% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kelly Services has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.2% for the current year. KELYA has an expected revenue growth rate of 6.2% for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Palantir has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. PLTR has an expected revenue growth rate of 28% for the current year.

