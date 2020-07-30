What's in the Cards for Vistra Energy (VST) in Q2 Earnings?

Vistra Energy Corp. VST is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 5, before the market opens. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.59%, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

The demand reduction from the commercial and industrial (C&I) customers group during the lockdown in the second quarter is likely to have adversely impacted Vistra Energy. However, the expanding residential customer base and stay-at-home directives might have increased the residential load and offset some of the demand drops from the C& I group.The warmer June summer is also expected to have boosted residential demand.



The company made several efforts to support its customers during the pandemic but payment flexibility might have hurt its cash balance.

Q2 Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 20 cents, which indicates a decline of 71.43% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vistra Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vistra Energy Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Vistra Energy Corp. price-eps-surprise | Vistra Energy Corp. Quote

Earnings ESP: Vistra Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Vistra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC is set to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK is set to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is expected to release second-quarter numbers on Aug 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

