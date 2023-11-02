What's in the Cards for Virgin Galactic (SPCE) in Q3 Earnings?

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8 after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.8%. Virgin Galactic has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 10.89%, on average.

Factors to Note

Future astronaut membership fees are likely to have continued to contribute to the company’s top line in the third quarter. Increased revenues from commercial service for space travel are also likely to have aided SPCE’s third-quarter revenues.

The strong top-line performance is likely to have aided SPCE’s third-quarter bottom-line performance. However, increased research & development expenses due to engineering work for its future fleet and higher SG&A expenses may have dampened its third-quarter earnings.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Virgin Galactic’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $1.10 million, suggesting growth of 42.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 42 cents per share, implying an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 55 cents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Virgin Galactic this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

The company has an Earnings ESP of +5.21% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

