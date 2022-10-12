What's in the Cards for Union Pacific (UNP) in Q3 Earnings?

Union Pacific Corporation UNP is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNP’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.3% in the past 60 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 2.7%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Union Pacific this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Union Pacific’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $6.48 billion, indicating 16.5% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have been aided by an uptick in freight revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter freight revenues is pegged at $5.97 billion, indicating growth of 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

On the flip side, escalating operating expenses, primarily due to rising fuel prices, continue to bother Union Pacific’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average fuel price per gallon consumed is pegged at $4.09, indicating growth of 72.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Union Pacific this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Union Pacific has an Earnings ESP of -0.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2

Union Pacific’s second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82. Moreover, the bottom line increased 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating revenues of $6,269 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,105.3 million. The top line climbed 14% on a year-over-year basis owing to higher fuel surcharge revenues, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix. Freight revenues increased 14% to $5,842 million. Business volumes, measured by total revenue carloads, were down 1%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat their third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Canadian National Railway Company CNI has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. CNI will release results on Oct 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Canadian National has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.7% for the current year. CNI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.

Canadian National has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.4%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and a Zacks Rank #3. CP will release results on Oct 26.

Canadian Pacific has an expected earnings growth rate of 12% for the current year.

Canadian Pacific has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.89%.

CSX Corporation CSX has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. CSX will release results on Oct 20.

CSX has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.2% for the current year. CSX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.15%, on average.

CSX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.15%.

