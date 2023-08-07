What's in the Cards for Taboola.com's (TBLA) Q2 Earnings?

Taboola.com TBLA is slated to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9.

For second-quarter 2023, Taboola expects revenues between $296 million and $322 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $317.47 million, suggesting a decline of 7.36% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for loss has decreased 40% to 3 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Taboola.com Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Taboola.com Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Taboola.com Ltd. Quote

Taboola’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters but missed the mark once. TBLA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 161.33% on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Taboola is expected to have benefitted from a large and diverse network of publishers, advertisers and users. Strength in its e-commerce and advertisement business is expected to bode well for its second-quarter 2023 results.

It has experienced strong demand and adoption of its performance advertising, powered by the recent workflow improvements and investments in generative AI, allowing advertisers to create engaging content and ads for their clients. This is likely to have increased net dollar retention in the quarter to be reported.

The company’s performance in the second quarter is likely to have benefited from new and renewed partnerships with companies like Yahoo, Walmart, Wayfair, and Macy’s as they continue to increase spending on Taboola’s solutions, thereby boosting the top line.

Continuous investments in product innovation and strategic partnerships are expected to enhance Taboola’s platform and offerings in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, stiff competition with other content discovery platforms and challenges in data processing are expected to have hurt TBLA’s prospects in second-quarter 2023.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Taboola has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

PubMatic PUBM has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PUBM’s shares have gained 52.1% year-to-date. PubMatic is set to post second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8.

Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +6.9% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Twilio’s shares have gained 25.2% year to date. TWLO is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8.

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and a Zacks Rank #1.

NVIDIA’s shares have gained 205.8% year to date. NVDA is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 23.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

