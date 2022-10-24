What's in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q3 Earnings?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s third-quarter 2022 revenues stands at $2.91 billion, indicating growth of 39.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Segment wise, Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Credit & Risk Solutions. Commodity Insights revenues are expected to have been driven by the inclusion of IHS Markit, Price Assessments, strong growth in Advisory & Transactional Services, and Energy & Resources Data & Insights. Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by strength across Data & Custom Subscriptions and exchange-traded derivative activity.

However, Ratings revenues are likely to have been hurt by less strength in transaction revenues (due to the exceptionally soft issuance environment). Transaction revenues are likely to have been affected by a decrease in debt issuance across all categories. Non-transaction revenues are expected to have been dented by lower Issuer Credit Rating revenues and an unfavorable foreign exchange.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on S&P Global’s earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.78 per share, indicating a decline of 21.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of -1.51% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IT has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next year, respectively. Gartner has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Trane Technologies plc (TT): Free Stock Analysis Report



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.