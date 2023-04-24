What's in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q1 Earnings?

S&P Global, Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before the market open.

The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.92, which has been revised slightly upward in the past 60 days.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $3.1 billion, up 27.7% from the year-ago actual figure. The likely uptick can be attributed to revenue synergies and improved performance of most of its segments.

Segmental Information

Revenues from the Market Intelligence segment are likely to rise 45.3% on a year-over-year basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of which currently stands at $1.1 billion. A likely increase in demand for data and advisory solutions and subscription offerings, mainly Capital IQ is expected to have positively impacted the segment’s top line in the quarter.

Revenues from the Indices segment are likely to rise 7.1% on a year-over-year basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of which currently stands at $345 million. The likely increase can be associated with the launch of new indices, strategic investments and continued increase in data and custom subscriptions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Commodity Insights segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $477 million, indicating a 31.4% increase year over year. Continued strength in the commodity market is expected to have driven the growth in revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Ratings segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $787 million, indicating a 9.3% decrease year over year. This expected decrease is likely to have been due to softness in issuance volumes,weaker initial issuer credit ratings and rating evaluation services.

Cost synergies and optimized capital structure are likely to have positively impacted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings indicates 1% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SPGI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Charles River Associates CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.

The ZacksConsensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.

Waste Management WM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, down 1.6% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year figure. WM had an average surprise of 4.7% in the previous four quarters.

Avis Budget CAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 1, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.27 per share, down 67.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, up 2.9% from the prior-year figure. CAR had an average surprise of 78% in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

