What's in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q1 Earnings?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, before market open.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s first-quarter 2022 revenues stands at $2.83 billion, indicating growth of 40.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Segment wise, Ratings revenues are likely to have been driven by strength across both transaction and non-transaction revenues. Transaction revenues are likely to have been backed by strength in investment-grade corporate bonds, bank loans and structured products. Non-transaction revenues are expected to have benefited from fees associated with surveillance, CRISIL and new-entity credit ratings. Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Data Management Solutions, Credit Risk Services and Desktop. Platts revenues are likely to have benefited from growth in core subscription business and increased Global Trading Services activity. Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by strength across asset-linked fees and exchange-traded derivative activity.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on S&P Global’s earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.00 per share, indicating a decline of 11.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of -0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

