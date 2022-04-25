What's in the Cards for Southwestern's (SWN) Q1 Earnings?

Southwestern Energy Company SWN is set to report first-quarter 2022 earnings results on Apr 28, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy player’s earnings of 31 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents, owing to higher gas-equivalent production volumes and commodity price realizations.

Southwestern’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed the same once in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings per share of 37 cents has witnessed three upward revisions and two downward movements in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a 27.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $1.6 billion indicates a 57.3% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Southwestern this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Southwestern’s Earnings ESP is +0.39%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors to Consider

In the March-end quarter of 2022, oil and natural gas prices were significantly higher than the year-ago quarter. Higher commodity prices are expected to have aided Southwestern’s operations in the first quarter. This is because the company holds significant properties in the prolific Appalachian Basin, which is famous for its natural gas reservoirs.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Southwestern’s total production is pegged at 421 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), suggesting an increase from 269 Bcfe in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its total gas production is pegged at 372 billion cubic feet (Bcf), suggesting an improvement from 214 Bcf in the year-ago quarter.

Thus, higher oil and gas prices were favorable for the company’s exploration and production activities in the to-be-reported quarter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

EOG Resources EOG has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player at present.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $3.57 per share, suggesting an increase of 120.4% from the prior-year figure.

Hess Corporation HES has an Earnings ESP of +10.25% and is currently a Zacks #1 Ranked player.

Hess Corporation is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HES’ quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, suggesting a massive improvement from the prior-year figure.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +6.47% and it currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, suggesting a massive increase from the prior-year reported figure.

