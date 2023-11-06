What's in the Cards for Semantix, Inc.'s (STIX) Q3 Earnings?

Semantix, Inc. STIX is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been unchanged at a loss of 16 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a 69.23% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



STIX earnings miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of -359.23%, on average.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

In the to-be-reported quarter quarter, STIX is expected to have benefited from its forward-thinking approach and AI innovation.



The company is poised for significant growth in proprietary SaaS revenue, with a strategic focus on improving product margins and revenue quality.



STIX's dedication to product development, including acquisitions, solidifying its leadership in the AI landscape, is expected to have driven quarterly performance.



The strategic partnerships established with companies like Elastic and Neo4j, in conjunction with Google Cloud, are set to broaden STIX's solution offerings. These partnerships are expected to have enhanced customer reach and market presence in the third quarter.



Ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties might have made an impact on the company's performance in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Semantix has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release:



NetEase NTES has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetEase is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16. NTES shares have gained 55.2% year to date.



Upstart UPST has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Upstart is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7. UPST shares are up 129.3% year to date.



Clarivate CLVT has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Clarivate is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7. CLVT shares have declined 17.6% year to date.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

