What's in the Cards for Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q2 Earnings?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL is likely to register a sharp decline in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2020 results. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 82.7%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter is pegged at a loss of $4.71, against earnings of $2.54 per share in the prior-year quarter. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have witnessed sharp downward revisions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $117.6 million, indicating a decline of 95.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Royal Caribbean’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect sharp decline owing to cruise cancellations. Notably, the company had suspended global cruise operation beginning Mar 13, 2020 on account of the pandemic. Due to the ongoing crisis scenario, bookings for 2020 have declined significantly. The company is anticipated to report net loss on both a GAAP and adjusted basis for the second quarter and 2020 fiscal year.



Increase in expenses might get reflected in the second-quarter results. Earlier, the company had announced that during suspension of operations. The company estimates cash burn between $250 million to $275 million per month. This includes ongoing ship operating expenses, administrative expenses, debt service, hedging costs and anticipated necessary CapEx.



Despite the company’s strong fundamentals and growth prospect, the coronavirus pandemic has been taking a toll on its performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Royal Caribbean this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Royal Caribbean has an Earnings ESP of -1.56%.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

