What's in the Cards for Robinhood (HOOD) in Q2 Earnings?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD is slated to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, after market close. Its earnings and revenues in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, Robinhood incurred a loss, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss. Results reflected an increase in total net revenues and higher operating expenses.



HOOD has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 1.34%.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

Earnings & Sales Projections for Q2

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD’s second-quarter loss is pegged at 2 cents per share, unchanged over the past seven days. The estimate indicates a 94.1% jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for total sales is pegged at $475.02 million, suggesting a surge of 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other Key Estimates for Q2

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for transaction-based revenues is pegged at $187.1 million, indicating a 9.6% decline from the prior quarter. This is expected to be a result of lower options, equity and crypto transaction revenues. The consensus estimate for options transaction revenues stands at $120.5 million, suggesting a 9.4% fall.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate equity and crypto transaction revenues are $24.7 million and $34.7 million, respectively. Both equity and crypto transaction revenues are pegged to be down 8.7% each on a sequential basis.



On the other hand, higher interest rates are expected to have immensely supported Robinhood’s net interest income (NII) in the to-be-reported quarter. The Federal Reserve increased the rates to 5-5.25% during the second quarter. Thus, the consensus estimate for NII is $230 million, implying a 10.6% increase.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other revenues stands at $55.7 million, suggesting a substantial jump sequentially.



On the cost front, total operating expenses are anticipated to remain elevated as the company invests in key areas to enhance platform capabilities, drive product innovation, improve customer support and build upon regulatory and compliance functions.



Further, given the founders' decision to cancel nearly all of their share-based compensation (SBC), HOOD expects lower quarterly SBC expenses.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, the chances of Robinhood beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: Robinhood has an Earnings ESP of -11.11%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Earnings Release Date and Performance of Other Finance Stocks

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC second-quarter 2023 core earnings of 58 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also reflected a rise of 26.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an improvement in total investment income. Also, ARCC’s portfolio activity was robust in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses hurt the results to some extent.



Hercules Capital, Inc. HTGC is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Aug 3.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hercules Capital’s second-quarter earnings has been unchanged at 50 cents. The estimate indicates a jump of 56.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



