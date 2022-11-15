What's in the Cards for PennantPark (PFLT) in Q4 Earnings?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30) results on Nov 16, after market close. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are projected to have improved year over year.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected an increase in total investment income and higher expenses.



The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in two of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5.4%.

However, the activities of the company in the fiscal fourth quarter seem inadequate to win analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFLT’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 30 cents has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year rise of 7.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of $27 million indicates an increase of 25.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Other Key Estimates for Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest income (from controlled, affiliated investments) is pegged at $3.30 million, suggesting a sequential decline of 22%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for dividend income (from controlled, affiliated investments) is pinned at $3.94 million, suggesting no change from the previous quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for interest income (investment income) is pegged at $19.27 million, indicating a 7.9% sequential decline. The consensus estimate for other income (investment income) is pegged at $0.52 million, suggesting a sequential rise of 79.3%.

Earnings Whispers

According to our proven model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether PennantPark will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time around. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for PennantPark is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC current-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher over the past 30 days. Its shares have gained 8% in the past month. Currently, ARCC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Its earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have been revised 21.5% upward over the past 30 days. In the past month, GAIN’s shares have rallied 11.2%.



