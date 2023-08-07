What's in the Cards for PennantPark (PFLT) in Q3 Earnings?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30) results on Aug 9, after market close. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are projected to have improved year over year.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected an increase in total investment income and higher expenses.



The company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one and met in two of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.4%.

Moreover, activities of the company in the fiscal third quarter seem inadequate to win analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFLT’s fiscal third-quarter earnings of 33 cents has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year rise of 13.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of $34.2 million indicates an increase of 33% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Other Key Estimates for Q3

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for interest income (from controlled, affiliated investments) is pegged at $7.64 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 80.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for dividend income (from controlled, affiliated investments) is pinned at $2.98 million, suggesting a decline of 24.4% from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

According to our proven model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether PennantPark will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time around. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for PennantPark is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Performance of Two Finance Stocks

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC second-quarter 2023 core earnings of 58 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also reflected a rise of 26.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an improvement in total investment income. Also, ARCC’s portfolio activity was robust in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses hurt Ares Capital’s results to some extent.



Capital One’s COF second-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.52 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31. However, the bottom line tanked 29% from the year-ago quarter.



COF’s results were aided by increases in net interest income and fee income. However, despite higher rates, the net interest margin declined year over year. Also, higher expenses, along with a significant rise in provisions, were the undermining factors for COF.



