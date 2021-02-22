What's in the Cards for NRG Energy's (NRG) Q4 Earnings?

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.99% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

With economic operations gradually reopening, the utility is likely to have benefited from improving demand from the Commercial and Industrial group. In addition, steady demand from residential space is likely to have aided fourth-quarter earnings.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents, indicating a 31.48% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: NRG Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Exelon Corporation EXC is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and is a #3 Ranked player at present.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently.

