What's in the Cards for NiSource (NI) This Earnings Season?

NiSource, Inc NI is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 earnings on May 6, before market open.



Notably, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 7.14% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors to Consider



First-quarter results are likely to reflect the positive impacts of new electric and gas rates, effective from December 2019 and January 2020.



Decline in sales volume in commercial and industrial businesses due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is likely have impacted the company’s first-quarter performance. However, higher expected contribution in the first quarter from the residential customers due to the stay-at-home trend might have offset lower sales in other customer classes.

Q1 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2020 sales is pegged at $1.95 billion, which indicates an increase of 5.05% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 80 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 2.44% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Spire Inc. SR is set to release first-quarter 2020 numbers on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Consolidated Edison Inc ED is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #3



