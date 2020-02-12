What's in the Cards for NiSource (NI) This Earnings Season?

NiSource, Inc NI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings soon. The company has trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 22.70%, on average.



Let’s see how things are placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.



Factors to Consider



In September and November 2019, NiSource’s new gas rates were put into effect in different service territories. New rates related to Colombia Gas of Ohio Capital Expenditure Program as well as NIPSCO Gas System Modernization program are likely to have made a positive impact on the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



Q4 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2019 sales is pegged at $1.51 billion, which indicates a rise of 3.35% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 42 cents, which calls for year-over-year increase of 10.53%.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 13. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Ameren Corporation AEE is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.73% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.