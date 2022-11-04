What's in the Cards for Newtek Business (NEWT) in Q3 Earnings?

Newtek Business Services Corp. NEWT is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after market close. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are projected to have improved year over year.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected a decline in total investment income and higher expenses.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 11.4%.

However, the activities of the company during the third quarter seem inadequate to win analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEWT’s third-quarter earnings of 65 cents has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year rise of 16.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales of $21.87 million indicates an increase of 76.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q3 Performance

In the third quarter, the central bank raised interest rates by 150 basis points, following a couple of interest rate hikes earlier during the year. Thus, supported by higher rates, NEWT is expected to have recorded an improvement in its total investment income in the to-be-reported quarter.



Overall expenses are likely to have been elevated mainly due to an increase in salaries and benefits costs, and professional fees.

Earnings Whispers

According to our proven model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether Newtek Business will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time around. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Newtek Business is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

