What's in the Cards for Murphy Oil (MUR) in Q1 Earnings?

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is slated to report first-quarter financial results on May 7, before the opening bell. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 40.91%, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factor to Consider



The outbreak of the coronavirus during the first quarter caused unprecedented economic distress. This led to decline in demand for crude oil and prices. In spite of measures undertaken by the company, its first-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by the current market condition.

Q1 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2020 sales is pegged at $598.27 million, which indicates a rise of 1.23% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter loss of 35 cents per share calls for year-over-year decline of 333.33%.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Murphy Oil this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -14.88%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Murphy Oil has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Stocks With Favorable Combination



Investors can consider other following players from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.



Devon Energy Corporation DVN is slated to release first-quarter 2020 numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.38% and carries a Zacks Rank 3.



Oasis Midstream Partners LP OMP is expected to release first-quarter 2020 numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.21% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Talos Energy Inc. TALO is set to release first-quarter earnings on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



