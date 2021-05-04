What's in the Cards for Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q1 Earnings?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6.



For the first quarter, the company expects sales growth between 11% and 13% on a year-over-year basis in local currency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $758.3 million, indicating growth of 16.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Further, adjusted quarterly earnings are anticipated to be $5.55-$5.70 per share, implying a 39%-43% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the same is projected at $5.65 per share, reflecting a rise of 41.2% from the year-ago quarter.



We note the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 11.8%.

Key Factors to Consider

The impacts of Mettler-Toledo’s solid momentum across Laboratory, Food Retailand Industrial segments are expected to get reflected in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Further, portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies, and margin and productivity initiatives are expected to have aided first-quarter performance.



Additionally, the company’s robust automated chemistry solutions are expected to have aided Mettler-Toledo’s momentum across the drug process development field in the first quarter.



Furthermore, its investments in product portfolio expansion, field force, Spinnaker sales and marketing programs are likely to have driven sales growth for the Laboratory Instruments segment in the quarter under review.



Also, strong momentum across pharmaceutical and life sciences markets is expected to have benefited the segment in the quarter under discussion.



Apart from this, solid momentum across the core industrial business is likely to have driven the Industrial Instruments segment’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, strengthening momentum across the Food Retail segment is expected to have contributed well to the company’s top-line growth in the first quarter.



However, softness in the product inspection business of the company is anticipated to get reflected in the first-quarter results of the company.



Further, headwinds related to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to have posed challenges for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mettler-Toledo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mettler-Toledo has an Earnings ESP of -1.42% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Agilent Technologies, Inc. A presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Synaptics Incorporated SYNA currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



CDW Corporation CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

