What's in the Cards for MercadoLibre's (MELI) Q1 Earnings?

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.19 billion, indicating growth of 83.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 27 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 44 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, MercadoLibre reported a loss of $1.02 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 39 cents per share. Notably, the company reported a loss of $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Further, revenues surged 96.9% on a year-over-year basis (148.5% on a FX-neutral basis) to $1.33 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion.

Factors to Note

MercadoLibre’s efforts to bolster the e-commerce business by promoting branding and loyalty are likely to have driven growth in its unique buyer base in the first quarter amid the pandemic.



Further, strengthening shipping services are expected to have helped the company in delivering an enhanced shopping experience to customers in the quarter to be reported. Moreover, it is likely to have contributed to shipment growth via MercadoEnvios in the quarter under review.



Additionally, strong investments in MercadoLibre’s logistics business are expected to have favored the delivery system’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Further, expanding managed logistics networkis anticipated tohave benefited the first-quarter performance of the business.



Furthermore, the company’s expanding online-to-offline offerings are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Moreover, its growing initiatives toward strengthening fintech business are likely to have driven the total payment volumes (TPV) in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, strength across online payment merchant service and online wallet is anticipated to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



MercadoLibre’s solid momentum across the marketplace and non-marketplace businesses is expected to get reflected in first-quarter results.



However, increasing warehousing costs of managed network and expenses related to infrastructure transition on public clouds are likely to have impacted the company’s profitability in the quarter under review.



Moreover, costs related to free shipping subsidies and discounts on mPOS devices are expected to have weighed on margin expansion in the first quarter.



Additionally, rising inventory costs of the company, owing to increasing sales of mPOS devices, and rising branding and marketing initiatives are expectedto have hurt the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Further, mounting interest accrual on convertible bonds along with headwinds related to foreign exchange fluctuations is anticipated to have been major concerns.



Furthermore, the impacts of rising competitive pressure from e-commerce giants are expected to get reflected in the first-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for MercadoLibre this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MercadoLibre has an Earnings ESP of -88.89% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

