What's in the Cards for Matterport (MTTR) in Q3 Earnings?

Matterport, Inc. MTTR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $29 million, indicating 3.3% decline sequentially. The downside is likely to get partially offset by strength across subscription and annual recurring revenues. Solid number of subscribers, industry partnerships and service offerings are likely to act as other tailwinds.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss per share of 8 cents, indicating a sequential decline of 87.1%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Matterport this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Matterport has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +10.91% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.

SoFi Technologies SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

