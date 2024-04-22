What's in the Cards for Masco (MAS) This Earnings Season?

Masco Corporation MAS is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.8% and rose 27.7% year over year. Net sales beat the consensus mark by 6% but declined 2% year over year.



Masco’s earnings topped the consensus mark in the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.4%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Masco’s first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 87 cents, flat from the year-ago quarter. The estimated figure has moved up by 1 cent in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $1.95 billion, indicating a 1.6% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.98 billion.

Factors to Note

Masco’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have remained stable but net sales are likely to have declined, as demand in Europe and China is still challenged. Moreover, currency fluctuations and economic instability in key markets are additional concerns affecting sales and export business.



Segment-wise, our estimates suggest the Plumbing Products (which accounted for 60.8% of fourth-quarter 2023 total revenues) and Decorative Architectural Products segments’ (which accounted for 39.2% in the fourth quarter) revenues have declined 2.6% and 1% year over year to $1.19 billion and $749.1 million, respectively.



Geographically, our model predicts North America (which accounted for 80.1% of fourth-quarter 2023 total revenues) and International, mainly Europe (which accounted for 19.9%) revenues have declined 1.1% and 5.4% year over year to $1.54 billion and $400.9 million, respectively.



Nonetheless, the company’s solid brand portfolio, long-term growth initiatives and expansion efforts are expected to partially offset the adverse effects of these headwinds.



Meanwhile, the company's bottom line is likely to have aided in a favorable price/cost relationship and cost-saving initiatives. For the first quarter of 2024, our model predicts the consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin to expand 30 basis points year over year to 17.8%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Masco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Currently, MAS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.