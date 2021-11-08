What's in the Cards for Marathon Digital (MARA) in Q3 Earnings?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s MARA to-be-reported third-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased significantly year over year.

The company’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.1% in the last-reported quarter.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $75.1 million, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from the deployment of cryptocurrency miners and increased the company’s hash rate.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 48 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of -28.13% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Affirm Holdings AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +39.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SoFi Technologies SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

