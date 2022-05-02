What's in the Cards for Marathon Digital (MARA) in Q1 Earnings?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4, after the bell.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9% in the last-reported quarter.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $53.3 million, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from the deployment of cryptocurrency miners, which has increased the company’s hash rate.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 24 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 20 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of +17.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.

