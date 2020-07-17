What's in the Cards for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q2 Earnings?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 22. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.5%.



Q2 Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter loss is pegged at 57 cents, against earnings of 72 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimates for revenues stands at $739 million, indicating a decline of 77.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Factors to Note



The company’s second-quarter performance is likely reflect the impact of the casinos closure owing to the pandemic. Dismal performance at at Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, Parisian Macao, Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Marina Bay Sands might have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



For Sand Cotai Central operations, the consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $117 million, suggesting a decline 75.8% from the year-earlier quarter. Moreover, net revenues at Parisian Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Venetian Macao are pegged at $94 million, $52 million and $124 million, indicating a decline of 77.3%, and 85.5%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, slowdown in China and dismal performance of high-end VIP segment owing to flagging China property price are likely to get reflected in the second-quarter results.



For Las Vegas operations, the consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $98 million, indicating a decline of 79% from the year-earlier reported figure. Moreover, the company’s Marine Bay Sands segment is likely to witness decline in revenues. For this segment, the consensus mark is pegged at $137 million, suggesting a decline of 80.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +6.74%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Other Key Picks



Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +11.02% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ERI has an Earnings ESP of +23.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +4.36% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.