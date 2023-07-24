What's in the Cards for Landstar (LSTR) in Q2 Earnings?

Landstar System, Inc. ( LSTR ) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26, after market close.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for Landstar this earnings season.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Landstar’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.35 billion, indicating a 31.5% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down due to soft freight demand. As a result, LSTR’s management lowered the guidance for second-quarter 2023 revenues and earnings per share (EPS) owing to continued weakness in freight demand.

LSTR expects revenues to be between $1.325 billion and $1.375 billion (earlier view: $1.40 billion and $1.45 billion). EPS is now anticipated in the range of $1.75-$1.85 (prior view: $1.9-$2).

Moreover, driver shortage continues to be a major challenge facing the trucking industry. As old drivers retire, trucking companies find it difficult to hire drivers since the job does not appeal to the younger generation. Further, escalating operating expenses, led by high fuel costs, are likely to have dented the prospects of the truck transport providers.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSTR’s second-quarter 2023 EPS has been revised downward by 15.9% in the past 90 days to 61 cents.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Landstar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Landstar has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q1

Landstar’s first-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.17 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 but fell 35% year over year. Revenues of $1,435.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,411.2 million but declined 27.2% year over year.

