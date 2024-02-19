What's in the Cards for Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) in Q4 Earnings?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22, before market open. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KDP’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 54 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 8%. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, indicating 2.9% growth from the year-ago period’s reported number.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.1%. KDP has delivered an earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Keurig Dr Pepper has been gaining from continued brand strength, significant pricing actions, a solid performance in its cold beverages and strong market share gains. While most growth across categories and organic sales in recent quarters has been pricing-driven, the company has been confident about delivering sustained organic growth. These traits are likely to have boosted the company’s sales performance in the fourth quarter.



KDP has been gaining traction in the Refreshment Beverage segment for quite some time now. Higher net price realization and a rise in volume/mix have been the key contributors to the segment’s growth. The segment has been witnessing strong traction from innovations (most notably Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream), effective in-market execution, and its recently announced sales and distribution partnership with C4 Energy. The continuation of this trend is expected to have been reflected in the company's to-be-reported quarter’s bottom line.



Keurig Dr Pepper has also been witnessing remarkable trends on the market share front. The market share expansion has mainly been driven by strength in CSDs, seltzers, energy, apple juice, coconut waters and fruit drinks. Strength in Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, A&W, Sunkist, Squirt and Crush CSDs, Polar seltzers, Vita Coco, C4 Energy, Mott's, and Hawaiian Punch have also been the key contributors.



However, Keurig Dr Pepper has been witnessing significant pressures from input cost inflation, rising transportation costs and supply-chain disruptions. These, along with the adverse impacts of higher marketing investment, have been key deterrents. The company has also been witnessing sluggishness in its Coffee segment for a while now. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Coffee segment is pegged at $1.2 billion for the quarter under review, indicating a decline of 18.7% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Keurig Dr Pepper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-eps-surprise | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.82% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Inter Parfums IPAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $329.1 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share indicates a decline of 50.7% year over year. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 45.7%.



Planet Fitness PLNT currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PLNT is likely to have registered top and bottom-line growth in its fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $283.6 million, suggesting 0.8% growth from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, suggesting 9.4% growth from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.



Monster Beverage MNST has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. MNST is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it releases fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, implying growth of 15.9% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 39 cents per share, indicating growth of 34.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. MNST has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

