What's in the Cards for JinkoSolar (JKS) in Q2 Earnings?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 26, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 41.18%. However, JinkoSolar has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 171.43%, on average.

Factors to Note

With a gradual recovery in the economy since the start of 2022, solid shipment volume growth has been observed in the solar market. We expect similar solid shipment growth to have bolstered JinkoSolar’s Q2 top-line performance.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price and EPS Surprise

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price-eps-surprise | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote

Also, competitive module prices implemented by the company to mitigate the impact of higher ore material prices might have aided its overall revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.25 billion, suggesting growth of 83.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Although JinkoSolar has been engaged in effectively decreasing its operating expenses, logistic constraints in many parts of the world have been driving up shipping costs, thereby increasing sales expenses. This in turn might have dampened JinkoSolar’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

In recent times, polysilicon prices have risen rapidly, following the surge in China’s COVID-19 cases since this March. This in turn has been pushing up raw material costs for solar product manufacturers like JinkoSolar. We expect such high raw material costs to have hurt JKS’ Q2 bottom-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 19 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 78.7% from the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JinkoSolar this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: JKS’ Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: JinkoSolar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents per share by 52.9% and surging a whopping 494.4% year over year.



The company’s total revenues of $2,314.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,231 million by 3.71% and improved a solid 62% year over year.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, which improved by a solid 101.9% from 53 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Enphase Energy’s second-quarter revenues of $530.2 soared 67.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $316.1 million. For the third quarter of 2022, ENPH expects revenues in the range of $590-$630 million.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 73.3%. However, the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 77 cents per share.

First Solar’s second-quarter sales were $621 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $599 million by 3.7%.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.