What's in the Cards for J.B. Hunt (JBHT) in Q4 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 1.2% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.03%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.79 billion, indicating 8.5% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have been aided by strength across the majority of its segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1.83 billion, indicating a 15.9% rise from the year-ago reported figure. JBHT’s intermodal revenues are likely to reflect a year-over-year increase owing to higher revenue per load.

The consensus mark for Dedicated Contract Services(“DCS”) segment revenues is pegged at $867 million, suggesting a 21.8% rise from fourth-quarter 2021 reported number. DCS is expected to have benefited from fleet productivity improvement and an increase in average revenue-producing trucks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions revenues is pegged at $588 million, hinting at a 20.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Lower revenues per load in the company’s transactional business might have weighed on the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $242 million, indicating a 9% increase from fourth-quarter 2021 reported number. Contributions from multiple customer contracts over the last year and benefits from the acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines (closed at February 2022-end) might have aided the top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $276 million, indicating 6.6% growth from the fourth quarter of 2021 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to be boosted by an increase in load count and revenue per load.

On the flip side, supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages are likely to have affected J.B. Hunt’s volumes in the third quarter. Further, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to higher rents and purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefits.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of -0.98% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q3

J.B. Hunt’s third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.57 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 and improved 36.7% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3,838.3 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3803.4 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings:

American Airlines AAL has an Earnings ESP of +5.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. AAL will release results on Jan 26. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for fourth-quarter 2022. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.62%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by more than 100% in the past 90 days.

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA has an Earnings ESP of +13.89% and a Zacks Rank #3. CPA will release results on Feb 15.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 89.9% for fourth-quarter 2022. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.95%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 41.3% in the past 90 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #3. DAL will release results on Feb 13.

Delta Air has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for fourth-quarter 2022. DAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.90%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 45.6% in the past 90 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.