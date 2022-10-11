What's in the Cards for J.B. Hunt (JBHT) in Q3 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 18, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 3.8% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.4%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, indicating 19.1% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have been aided by strength across the majority of its segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1.77 billion, indicating a 25.3% surge from the year-ago reported figure. JBHT’s intermodal revenues are likely to reflect a year-over-year increase owing to higher revenue per load.

The consensus mark for Dedicated Contract Services ("DCS") segment revenues is pegged at $813 million, suggesting a 22.2% rise from third-quarter 2021 reported number. DCS is expected to have benefited from fleet productivity improvement and an increase in average revenue-producing trucks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions (“ICS”) revenues is pegged at $653 million, hinting at a 1.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The higher revenue per load owing to a favorable customer freight mix and higher contractual and spot rates are expected to have partially offset the decline in revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $254 million, indicating a 23.3% surge from third-quarter 2021 reported number. Contributions from multiple customer contracts over the last year and benefits from the acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines (closed at February-end) might have aided the top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $249 million, indicating a 25.9% surge from the third quarter of 2021 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to be boosted by an increase in load count and revenue per load.

On the flip side, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are likely to have affected J.B. Hunt’s volumes in the third quarter. Further, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to higher rents and purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefits expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of -0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2

J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.42 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 and improved 50.3% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3,837.53 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,908.37 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat their third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Canadian National Railway Company CNI has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. CNI will release results on Oct 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Canadian National has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.7% for the current year. CNI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.

Canadian National has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.4%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and a Zacks Rank #3. CP will release results on Oct 26.

Canadian Pacific has an expected earnings growth rate of 12% for the current year.

Canadian Pacific has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.89%.

CSX Corporation CSX has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. CSX will release results on Oct 20.

CSX has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.2% for the current year. CSX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.15%, on average.

CSX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.15%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



