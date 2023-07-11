What's in the Cards for J.B. Hunt (JBHT) in Q2 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 18, after market close.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.44 billion, indicating a 10.5% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by weakness across the majority of its segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1,695 million, indicating a 7.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure. JBHT’s Intermodal revenues are likely to reflect a year-over-year decrease owing to a decrease in volume.

The consensus mark for Dedicated Contract Services segment revenues is pegged at $909 million, suggesting a 5.3% rise from the second quarter of 2022 reported number. DCS is expected to have benefited from an increase in average revenue producing trucks and productivity (revenue per truck per week).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions revenues is pegged at $424 million, hinting at a 31.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Lower revenues per load in the company’s transactional business might have weighed on the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $215 million, indicating a 20.1% decline from the second quarter of 2022 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to be hurt by a decline in revenue per load.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $250 million, indicating a 7% decrease from the second quarter of 2022 reported number. Lower demand across many industry verticals served might have weighed on the segment.

On the flip side, higher net interest expense is likely to mar J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. JBHT continues to incur higher interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Further, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to high fuel costs, purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefits expenses.Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 14.5% in the past 90 days to $2.01 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of -2.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote

Highlights of Q1

J.B. Hunt’s first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.89 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 and declined 17.5% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3,229.58 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,434.4 million and fell 7.4% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat their second-quarter 2023 earnings:

Copa Holdings, S.A. ( CPA ) has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #1. CPA will release results on Aug 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for second-quarter 2023. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.60%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 94% in the past 90 days.

American Airlines ( AAL ) has an Earnings ESP of +2.54% and a Zacks Rank #3. AAL will release results on Jul 20.

American Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for second-quarter 2023. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.90%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 50.9% in the past 90 days.

Alaska Air ( ALK ) has an Earnings ESP of +3.65% and a Zacks Rank #3. ALK will release results on Jul 25.

Alaska Air has an expected earnings growth rate of 21% for second-quarter 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALK’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 36.1% in the past 90 days.

