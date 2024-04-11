What's in the Cards for J.B. Hunt (JBHT) in Q1 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 16, after market close.

J.B. Hunt has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average miss being 8.42%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.14 billion, indicating a 2.83% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by weakness across the majority of its segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1,492 million, indicating a 3.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is likely to have been due to a decrease in revenue per load resulting from changes in the mix of freight, customer rates and fuel surcharge revenues.

The consensus mark for Dedicated Contract Services segment revenues is pegged at $879 million, which aligns with the firstquarter of 2023 reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions revenues is pegged at $360 million, hinting at a 6.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Lower contractual and transactional rates and changes in customer freight mix might have weighed on the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $195 million, indicating a 5.3% decline from the firstquarter of 2023 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to have been hurt by a decline in revenue per load and load volume.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $232 million, indicating a 3.1% increase from the year-agoquarter. An increase in demand across many industry verticals served might have boosted the segment.

On the flip side, higher net interest expense is likely to mar J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. JBHT continues to incur higher interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Further, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to high fuel costs, purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefits expenses.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 6.5% in the past 90 days to $1.57 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of -4.56% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote

Highlights of Q4

J.B. Hunt’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 and declined 23.4% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3,303.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,236.2 million but fell 9.5% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell 6% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2024 earnings:

CSX Corporation CSX has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3. CSX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CSX Coal revenues are likely to have increased in the first quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained stable at 45 cents over the last 60 days. CSX has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the preceding four quarters and missed twice, the average beat being 4.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank #3. EXPD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 7. Lackluster volumes (with respect to air-freight tonnage and ocean containers) due to weakening demand and declining rates are likely to have hurt EXPD’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised 7.08% downward over the last 60 days. EXPD has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in only one of the preceding four quarters and missed thrice, the average miss being 3.37%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.